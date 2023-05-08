The menu is available now at Costa Coffee stores nationwide and it includes new cold drinks as well as sweet and savoury treats.

Let’s take a look at the coffee shop chain’s summer menu.

Costa Coffee's new summer menu offers both sweet and savoury treats plus cold drinks (Image: Costa Coffee)

Costa Coffee launches new summer menu for 2023

Here’s all the food and drinks customers can try out this summer.

New and returning summer drinks

Refreshing Blueberry Bubble Frappé (new)

Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé

Mango Berry Bubble Tea (new)

Iced Whipped Latte range – new and available in Vanilla, Caramel and Choco

Refreshers range – new and available in Watermelon and Mint, Apple and Rhubarb, and Blood Orange and Yuzu

Summer food

Tomato Mozzarella and Pesto Pasta Salad (new)

Chicken Roasted Pepper and Tomato Pasta Salad (new)

Caramelised Red Onion & Mature Cheddar Pizzetta (new)

Grilled Pepper, Mozzarella & Pesto Pizzetta (new)

Eton Mess Blondie (new)

Salted Caramel Popcorn Brownie (new)

Neapolitan Muffin (new)

Belgian Chocolate Chunk Cookie (new)

Costa Coffee's new summer menu is available to buy now (Image: Costa Coffee)

You can find out more about the summer menu via the Costa Coffee website.

The Watermelon and Mint Refresher is available at your nearest Costa Express as well as in-store.

Crafted coffee can also be bought via Costa Express machines while Iced Coffees can be purchased from the Costa Express Hot and Iced Drinks self-serve machines nationwide as well as in-store.

Naomi Matthews, Food and Beverage Commercial Director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee said: “We’re thrilled to unveil our tasty new summer menu.

“It’s our largest and most refreshing menu launch ever, with new food and drink products available to make all your favourite summer moments just that little bit better.

“Whether it’s a new Pizzetta, a sweet Eton Mess Blondie or bubble-licious drinks, cool down this summer with Costa.”

All of the summer food and drink items can be ordered via Click & Collect or through delivery via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Costa Coffee branches in Gwent: