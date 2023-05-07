At around 4.40pm on May 6, police were called to a report of disorder in the area of Bailey Park, Abergavenny.

As a result, officers were dispatched and seven teenagers were arrested.

They have today (Sunday, May 7) been interviewed and bailed whilst enquiries continue.

The dispersal order is now in effect and will be in place until 6.30pm on Monday, May 8.

The order covers Bailey Park in Abergavenny.

It gives officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.