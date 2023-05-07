IT'S been a massive weekend of coronation celebrations - and it's still not over.

Events were held throughout Gwent to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III today - read more about the events here

And here you can see loads of great pictures from the events around Gwent.

We've also had loads of pictures sent in by you - look at for those in the coming days. TO send in pictures of your own celebrations, click here.

The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Lloyd, Lucy, Leo, Nicola and Steve at The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Fun for all the family at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Furry friends at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Live music at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Live music at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Live music at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

In the picture at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Kevin Burke and wife Jodie at the Henson Street party. Picture: Max Parker

The Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker

The Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker

The Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker

Leo Stevens at the Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker

Long to reign over us: Leo Stevens at the Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker

Hail to the king at the Thompson Avenue coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Norman and Simon at the Thompson Avenue coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Price family at the Thompson Avenue coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Thompson Avenue coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Family time at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Popping corks at the Forge Lane coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker

The Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Taking pictures at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

A surprise visitor shows at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Getting into the spirit at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

There's always time for a cuppa - at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

A great spread at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Vinnie and Guinevere Schaffer at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Yves Kelly (right) and Bertie Peet at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

The Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Brian and Mallory Paget at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker

Martyn Evans and Ann Evans at Forge Lane. Picture: Max Parker

Phyllis Llewellyn and Rachel Yemm at the Blaenavon coronation party

The Vaughan family at the Blaenavon coronation party

Phyllis Llewellyn and Rachel Yemm at the Blaenavon coronation party

Blaenavon Town Council members at the Blaenavon coronation party

Steph, Alison, and Lottie-Mae at the Blaenavon coronation party

Helen and Connie at the Blaenavon coronation party

Theodore Williams and Teri Smith at the Blaenavon coronation party

Ellie and Willow at the Blaenavon coronation party

Calum and Alἀia at the Blaenavon coronation party

The Blaenavon coronation party

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday

A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday