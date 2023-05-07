IT'S been a massive weekend of coronation celebrations - and it's still not over.
Events were held throughout Gwent to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III today - read more about the events here.
And here you can see loads of great pictures from the events around Gwent.
We've also had loads of pictures sent in by you - look at for those in the coming days. TO send in pictures of your own celebrations, click here.
The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Lloyd, Lucy, Leo, Nicola and Steve at The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Fun for all the family at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Furry friends at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Live music at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Live music at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Live music at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
In the picture at the Beechwood Park coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Kevin Burke and wife Jodie at the Henson Street party. Picture: Max Parker
The Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker
The Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker
The Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker
Leo Stevens at the Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker
Long to reign over us: Leo Stevens at the Thompson Avenue coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker
Hail to the king at the Thompson Avenue coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Norman and Simon at the Thompson Avenue coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Price family at the Thompson Avenue coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Thompson Avenue coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Family time at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Popping corks at the Forge Lane coronation party in Newport. Picture: Max Parker
The Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Taking pictures at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
A surprise visitor shows at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Getting into the spirit at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
There's always time for a cuppa - at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
A great spread at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Vinnie and Guinevere Schaffer at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Yves Kelly (right) and Bertie Peet at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
The Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Brian and Mallory Paget at the Forge Lane coronation party. Picture: Max Parker
Martyn Evans and Ann Evans at Forge Lane. Picture: Max Parker
Phyllis Llewellyn and Rachel Yemm at the Blaenavon coronation party
The Vaughan family at the Blaenavon coronation party
Phyllis Llewellyn and Rachel Yemm at the Blaenavon coronation party
Blaenavon Town Council members at the Blaenavon coronation party
Steph, Alison, and Lottie-Mae at the Blaenavon coronation party
Helen and Connie at the Blaenavon coronation party
Theodore Williams and Teri Smith at the Blaenavon coronation party
Ellie and Willow at the Blaenavon coronation party
Calum and Alἀia at the Blaenavon coronation party
The Blaenavon coronation party
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
A coronation street party was held in Risca on Saturday
