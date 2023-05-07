Ridings is best known for her songs Lost Without You and Castles.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “The BBC has announced that British singer-songwriter Zak Abel is stepping in to perform at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, replacing Freya Ridings, who has had to pull out, due to being unwell and therefore unable to perform."

Abel will be joining the line-up at the star-studded event taking place to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla.

Truly honoured and overwhelmed to be invited to perform at the coronation celebrations of their majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla.

A moment I’m sure I will always remember. #CoronationConcert #CoronationOnTheBBC pic.twitter.com/yptwOeKFQm — Zak Abel (@ZakAbel) May 5, 2023

Londoner Abel will showcase his soulful vocals in a duet alongside classical-soul composer and producer Alexis Ffrench at the concert.

He said: “I am honoured and overwhelmed to be included in the Coronation celebrations.

“To have the opportunity to be part of such a historic moment is something I will forever be humbled by and will never forget.”

Who is British singer-songwriter Zak Abel?

Abel is known for creating his own compositions, featuring his instinctively soulful, funky and catchy melodies.

He secured his first record deal whilst still a teenager and has featured on Gorgon City’s top 20 song, Unmissable.

The singer has also collaborated with some of the world’s biggest dance producers, including Kygo, Avicii and Tom Misch.

Abel was diagnosed with otosclerosis – overgrowth and brittleness of the stapes bone in the ear, which can lead to hearing loss when he was just 21, according to the BBC.

The musician has overcome a number of hurdles in order to achieve success in the competitive world of music, which has led him to the opportunity to perform at this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Final preparations for this evening’s #Coronation Concert… 👀 pic.twitter.com/3bc8yfiiV8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2023

Full line-up for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle revealed

Musician Sir Tom Jones will be joined by adventurer Bear Grylls and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

The trio will appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches revealing little-known facts about the monarch.

Plus, Hollywood star Tom Cruise and children's character Winnie the Pooh will be in a segment that is said to create a moment to match that of the Platinum Party At The Palace, where the late Queen shared tea with Paddington Bear.

Music acts Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls and Chinese pianist Lang Lang have also been added to the line-up.

Plus, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics project, and winner of The Piano TV talent show, Lucy.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken-word performance.

The acts join an already impressive billing cast that includes Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, plus classical acts including Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

The coronation concert will be broadcast from 8pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday, May 7.