The character's audition caused chaos on the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and newest addition to the panel Bruno Tonioli.

Mr Blobby’s arrival didn’t go down too well as Dixon said “oh no” when he ran off the stage towards the seated audience.

As Mr Blobby fell over in front of Cowell which gave Holden a fright, the head judge asked, “are you okay?”

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Tonioli turned to the audience and exclaimed: “Mr Blobby’s going to hospital!” and threw his arms in the air.

The old-school children’s icon then performed a card magic trick that didn’t go to plan before he accidentally pressed Tonioli’s red buzzer on himself.

Mr Blobby then performed another magic trick and asked Cowell to enter his “disappearing box”, however when the door was opened, Cowell remained seated and before we knew it he was drenched in bright pink slime.

BGT fans think they have worked out who Mr Blobby is

Mr Blobby first appeared on TV in 1992, when he featured on Noel's House Party during the show's 'Gotcha' moment.

A number of people have taken part in the role of Mr Blobby over the years but who was inside the costume on Britain’s Got Talent last night?

On Twitter, one person wrote: “Im telling u noel edmonds is mr blobby #BGT”

While another said: “If this isn't @StephenMulhern I will be very surprised” along with two laughing face emojis.

This viewer also agreed and posted: “That’s @StephenMulhern in the Mr Blobby suit, I just know it #bgt”

“Just catching up on #BGT and I bet everything I own on Mr Blobby being @StephenMulhern,” one BGT fan tweeted.

BGT airs on Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm.