Over the next few days we will be featuring the pets on the shortlist.

The only way to vote is to buy a copy of the Argus and send in the voting form on the pets page.

Once all the votes are in the overall winner of the competition will be announced.

Finn is the pet Labrador of Stephen James, Newport.

Stephen said: "Finn is my best friend, but he is also a therapy dog working in mental health and at St David's Hospice Care in Newport, which he does every week."

The rather grandly-named HRH Wotsit Miaow-Stratford of Wales is owned by Julie Stratford, of Cwmbran.

Julie said: "My boy is a rescue cat. His mother died when the litter was born and he was hand reared by a foster carer. When he was six weeks old I picked him up to bring to his new forever home. On that day I told him I would be his mum and I've loved him every day since."