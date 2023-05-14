ALL around Gwent last week people got into the coronation spirit - and, as this selection of pictures show, so did their pets.

Nicola Brown, of Lliswerry, shared this picture of Loki ready to watch the coronation 

Jinny Santavy, of Newport, sent in this picture of Alfie being patriotic on coronation day

Matt Ormston, of Newport, shared this picture of Queen Prinny (Honey the Dog the first)

Angharad Walker sent in this picture of Nama proudly wearing his coronation bandana

Chloe Short, of Newport, sent in this picture of Prince getting into the royal spirit

Chloe Short also sent in this picture of her King Charles Cavalier Bella

Nadine Thomas, of Merthyr Tydfil, shared this picture of Lwci, her Maine Coon inspecting the flag

Karen Southgate, of Pontypool, shared this picture of Bailey, Pearl and Dolly celebrating the coronation

Lydia David, of Newport, sent in this image of her guinea pigs from top to bottom: Pepper, Croissant, Marshmallow

Vicky Louise sent in this picture of Lexi bathed and brushed all ready for the coronation