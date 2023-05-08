Work is underway to open Coffee Bar @ 26 on Bridge Street in Newport with planning permission granted for the new business to open at the unit more than a year ago in March 2022.

Approval of the plans, which were submitted by Skerryvore Designs on behalf of New Forge Properties, mean that the building – which was formerly office space for estate agent Luscombe & Co – is being transformed into a coffee shop and licensed wine bar.

And the transformation is finally in progress with the shopfront, which was formerly red and white, now a less gaudy brown which is “more in keeping with the character and appearance” of the area – this modern, neutral look can also be found at beauty salon At28 (@28) which is also on Bridge Street.

New signage has been installed – with the name of the new establishment above the entrance and on a projecting sign – along with a simple logo showing a mug of coffee.

Lanterns have also been installed at the front of the unit which will illuminate the signage and bring attention toe the business in the evenings.

There is also new writing on the windows on the shopfront, indicating that the business will be a coffee and wine bar when it opens its doors.

Progress has been made inside the building too – with a counter installed which includes the Coffee Bar @ 26 branding.

Tables and chairs are being introduced into the venue with lighting, which matches the style of the shop exterior, also installed.

The coffee and wine bar, when open, will create nine jobs for the city including three full-time employees and six part-time employees; at the time of publication there are no job listings to work at this premises – so coffee (and wine) lovers may still have some time to wait.

According to plans for Coffee Bar @26, the business will open from 7am to 9.30am on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 9am to 9.30pm on Sundays and holidays.