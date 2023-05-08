He was busy in the Pill area of the city on Sunday evening, where he helped uncover a stash of what appeared to be the Class-B drug cannabis.

Gwent Police's Newport team shared pictures of Freddy and the recovered items, adding: "PD (Police Dog) Freddy assisted Newport West Neighbourhood Policing Team tonight in Pill and successfully recovered drugs and related items that had been hidden."

Police dog Freddy helped uncover drugs and paraphernalia, Gwent Police said. (Image: Gwent Police via Twitter)

Also among the items recovered, in a Nike bag, appear to be snap bags and a set of scales.