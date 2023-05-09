Applicants Clean Earth Energy had applied for plannning permission for a single turbine, measuring 150m to the tip of its blade, to be located on land south east of the Tesco distribution site and the Steelworks Access Road, the A4810, in Magor. There is already an existing turbine on the site and others nearby.

But the firm has failed to put forward an Environmental Impact report as required and has now agreed to withdraw its application, with the intention of re-applying to Monmouthshire County Council.

Environmental body Natural Resources Wales, which has to be consulted for its view on planning applications, noted the information it had requested was missing and a report, submitted by the firm, stated the agency hadn’t provided advice at the pre-application stage, which it said it had.

It also highlighted how the firm had listed the address as Land at North Court Farm, Redwick, Caldicot but the application form gave the Steelworks Access Road address in Magor and that an ecology report put forward wasn’t the most up do date version.

Following the comments from Natural Resources Wales, Clean Earth Energy suggested it would like to withdraw its application and resubmit it.

The council has told the firm if the application is put in again within 12 months of its original application, that was submitted on April 6, it will be covered by the same application fee.