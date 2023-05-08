A FARM that has housed a caravan site for more than 60 years has been given permission to replace it with a single shepherd’s hut.
Sunnybank Farm has operated the five pitch camping site, on a common next to Cobblers Hill, about a mile from the village of Devauden in Monmouthshire since 1957.
But it has applied to the county council for permission for to replace the pitches with a single shepherd’s to be used as holiday accommodation.
A report by the planning department said the hut will be manufactured locally and will be able to “be removed without trace as minimal infrastructure adaptations are necessary” on the site which already has a toilet and shower block.
It said though the site isn’t sustainable the application could be approved as a farm diversification and that the “single tourist unit is likely to generate less traffic than would be generated by the five caravan pitches that already have permission.”
A condition on artificial lighting will be imposed at the request of the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty officer.
