POLICE have reported a road is closed near Newbridge because of a fallen tree.
Celynen Road, between Abercarn and Newbridge, is reportedly blocked "due to a tree falling in the road".
Gwent Police has urged drivers to "avoid the area if possible".
At the time of writing, traffic reports showed there was no major effect on congestion in the area.
