The five-year-old was getting stuck in with tasks in Slough where he was seen in a digger with the Prince of Wales.

He also helped fill a wheelbarrow and painted his hand before putting his handprint on the wall next to Kate's.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also spotted helping out with the improvements of the scout hut as they got busy with paintbrushes.

Prince William and Prince Louis having a go at the digger, how sweet is Louis on his dads lap 🥺♥️👑 #BigHelpOut pic.twitter.com/gra2gQQPr9 — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) May 8, 2023

Prince Louis’ cheeky antics caught the eyes of the nation at King’s Coronation

Prince Louis once again stole the show as he witnessed the King and Queen be crowned on Saturday.

The youngster was seen fidgeting and yawning in the front row of King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster.

After the coronation, members of the Royal Family watched a flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony and Prince Louis was spotted waving and pulling faces.

Prince Louis was seen volunteering in Slough on Monday with his family (Image: Daniel Leal/PA Wire)

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.

He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan” the late Queen told him what was happening.

The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather Charles during the Jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.