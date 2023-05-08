A Fitness to Practise Committee of Education Workforce Wales found allegations proven against Robert Reeves, former head of Soffryd Primary School in Crumlin.

The committee imposed a prohibition order for what was said to be “unacceptable professional conduct”.

Mr Reeves, who cannot apply to be restored to the register for another two years, faced five allegations, each containing a number of separate claims.

The committee heard that between 2017 and 2020 he did not carry out various tasks expected of him, including holding regular performance review meetings with staff, did not undertake regular observations of lessons and did not ensure that job descriptions were in place.

He was said to have written job descriptions for staff without consulting them and signing them on their behalf, and falsely claimed to have observed lessons.

In 2018 he submitted documents to Organisational Development for pay increases for three staff members to be processed but details of performance management reviews were inaccurate and minutes of a governors’ meeting had been amended.

Another allegation upheld was that in February, 2020, Mr Reeves asked a colleague to provide inaccurate information as part of a review of leadership and management.

In finding the allegations proved, the committee said that he had been “dishonest and lacked integrity”.

Mr Reeves has the right of appeal to the High Court within 28 days.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council was contacted for comment.