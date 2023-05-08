On Saturday (May 6), the palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would have "no formal role" at the King's coronation.

Representatives for Harry were keen to point out that this just meant he was not invited to be on the balcony with working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex left Westminster Abbey swiftly after the Coronation ceremony to catch a flight back to Los Angeles, Sky News reports.

Prince Harry caught a flight back to the United States following the Coronation ceremony (Image: Toby Melville/PA Wire)

He had headed back to the United States to likely celebrate his son Archie's birthday, as he was turning four years old that day.

Meghan Markle stayed in the US instead of going to the Coronation due to this.

Prince Harry at the Coronation

Harry's appearance at the Coronation was his first in public alongside the Royal Family since he released his memoir Spare.

The controversial book made several claims against the royals

He was seated in the third row for the crowning of the King alongside Prince Andrew, with William two rows ahead of them.

Harry chatted to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered the Abbey.

He also nodded and smiled to guests as he processed behind them, walking down the nave of the Abbey alone.