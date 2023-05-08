The contest is widely known for its complex voting system.

The semi-finals will be broadcast on the BBC on May 9 and May 11 with the grand final on May 13 also being shown in cinemas.

Eurovision fans will see some tweaks made to the voting of this year’s competition by the European Broadcasting Union, the producer of the contest.

Mae Muller is the UK entry for the 2023 contest and will be representing the country with the track I Wrote A Song.

How to vote for your favourite during Eurovision 2023

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs on the night of the grand finale on Saturday, May 13 over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app.

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will not be able to vote for their own country’s entry.

The public votes make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

The experts’ scores are based on the Friday night jury final performances, which are not usually televised.

After viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury which range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to zero.

The public points from all participating countries will be combined providing one score for each song after the presentation of the scores from the juries.

What changes have been made to Eurovision voting this year?





From this year, only viewers’ votes will decide which countries qualify onwards from the semi-finals stage meaning acts won’t have to face the judges until they reach the grand final stage.

People from countries outside the contest will be able to vote online and on the app for the first time in the competition’s nearly seven-decade history.

Their votes will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both of the semi-finals and the grand final.