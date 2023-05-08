But there are also several serious responsibilities outlined by UK law that dog owners should be aware of.

Failing to comply with some of the rules could end up in fine payments of up to £5,000.

There are laws on identification, fouling, keeping your dog on a lead and travelling in cars to name a few.

5 UK dog laws all owners need to know about

Microchipping

Microchipping dogs was made a legal requirement by the UK government in 2016 to help lost dogs be returned home quickly.

Since the new measures came into place, all owners must ensure their dog is microchipped and their details are kept up to date.

The owners of dogs found by the police or local authorities that don’t have a microchip will have the benefits explained to them and be given a short period to comply with the microchipping law.

If this guidance isn’t followed, they could face a fine of up to £500.

Dog fouling

Those who fail to clear up after their dog can be issued with a fine of up to £100. If the case goes to court this could cost the owner or person in charge of the dog up to £1,000.

The law implies that being unaware a dog has fouled or not having a suitable bag is not a reasonable excuse.

There are estimated to be more than eight million dogs producing more than 1,000 tonnes of mess every day in the UK alone, Keep Britain Tidy reports.

Keeping dogs on leads

There is no overall law when it comes to keeping a dog on a lead in all public places and areas.

However, there are orders in place that mean you must have your dog on a lead in specific places such as children’s play areas, sports pitches, roads, parks and beaches.

Rule 56 of the Highway Code says: “Do not let a dog out on the road on its own. Keep it on a short lead when walking on the pavement, road or path shared with cyclists or horse riders.”

Dogs wearing collars

Under the Control of Dogs Order 1992, all pet dogs must wear a collar with the owner’s name and address on it when in a public place.

Personal details can be engraved on the collar, or a tag can be added to it.

If dog owners break the law by not doing so, they can be fined up to £2,000.

Travelling with a dog in a car

Dog owners could also be fined up to £5,000 if they are found to have breached the Highway Code when travelling with a dog in the car.

A rule in the code states that pets should be “suitably restrained” when travelling in the car to keep them safe if drivers are forced to stop quickly.

Rule 57 of the Highway Code says: "When in a vehicle make sure dogs or other animals are suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves, if you stop quickly.

“A seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard are ways of restraining animals in cars."