Winifred Williams – also known as Win – turned 105 years old on May 8 and enjoyed a celebration.

She also received a birthday card from King Charles III to go with one she received from the late Queen Elizabeth II which she received when she turned 100 in 2018.

Win was born in Pontnewynydd in 1918 and had a brother and a sister.

She met her future husband, Thomas James Williams, in Pontypool and they were married at Pontypool Park when she was 21 years old.

Win worked making ammunition at the Royal Ordinance Factory at Glascoed and went on to work at Panteg Hopsital - initially as a domestic then a house mother.She retired early to look after her husband who had been diagnosed with cancer; Mr Williams died in 1982.

The couple had one child – a daughter called Marilyn who is no longer with us – and Win later had four grandchildren. She is now matriarch of five generations with great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Her granddaughter, Ann Leach, was among those helping celebrate Win turning 105 at Arthur Jenkins Home in Blaenavon - where Win now resides - earlier today.

“There was an artist and she played drums with him,” said Ms Leach.

“She absolutely loved it, but she’s a bit worn out now.”

Win has a love for animals and dancing; although she was unable to dance around like she did when she celebrated her 100th birthday she waved her hands to the music, played the drums, and had her photo taken with her message from King Charles III.

“It was great to see her happy,” added Ms Leach.

“The staff there [Arthur Jenkins Home in Blaenavon] treat her really well; they were all at the celebration along with the other residents.

“And we [her family] all love her – but that goes without saying.”