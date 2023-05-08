National Grid are reporting a “low voltage” incident the Duffryn area of the city.

It’s currently estimated around 130 properties are affected.

Postcodes affected include: NP10 8UX, NP10 8WD, NP10 8WU, NP10 8WW.

What’s an LV incident?

The incident in Duffryn is being described as an “LV incident”, which stands for Low Voltage.

These incidents tend to be smaller, more localised and could be why some neighbours still have power.

This incident was reported at 5pm today, and is estimated by National Grid to be resolved by 8pm, but that’s not soon enough for some.

Local resident Colleen Reynolds said on Facebook: “8 o’clock that’s taking the pee. We will be sat in the dark. Not to mention I was in the middle of cooking dinner which is going to be ruined now.