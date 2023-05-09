Ffion Davies-Bosbury is a year three pupil at Gaer Primary School, which had a competition for the coronation of King Charles III which took place on May 6.

The competition involved pupils designing a crown factoring in things relevant to the Newport-based school.

Ffion’s design included the school emblem (which is four people holding hands with a circled book in the centre) and colours, with the youngster also embellishing her masterpiece with jewels.

Ffion won her class competition and was given a £10 gift voucher donated by Tracey who is store manager of WHSmith in Cwmbran.

“She didn’t think that she would win,” said Ffion’s mother Joanne Davies.

“She was very shocked and pleased when her name was called out.

“Ffion has said she will always remember the Kings coronation now, as it was the time that she won and had to stand up in assembly.”

Congratulations to the class winners of our King’s Coronation crown competition, such a high level of entrants! These children will each receive a £10 gift voucher kindly donated by Tracey, Store Manager of WHSmith in Cwmbran, diolch! @WHSmith #GPSWholeSchool pic.twitter.com/Dox7Q3a2f5 — Gaer Primary School (@GaerPrimary) May 5, 2023

Along with the gift voucher (and bragging rights) Ffion’s artwork was put in a frame for her to bring home.