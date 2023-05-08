Additional stop and search powers have been introduced in Bailey Park, Abergavenny.

Officers will have additional powers to carry out stop and searches around the park.

Following reports of violent disorder in this area on Saturday, May 6, police are introducing these additional powers to prevent further disorder.

The Section 60 will be in place from 6pm on Monday, May 8, until 7am Tuesday, May 9.

Bailey Park in Abergavenny, marked in red, is the affected area

Superintendent Mike Richards said he is aware these measures can seem concerning.

“We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to residents, however, the use of these powers is carefully considered and only authorised when it is proportionate and necessary,” said Superintendent Richards.

"These powers have been temporarily implemented following reports of violent disorder in the area.

"We have increased the number of patrols and officers in the local area, if you have any concerns please talk to them. We do not believe there is any threat to the local community."