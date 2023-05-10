GARETH LEE, 40, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool was banned from driving for 52 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Snatchwood Road, Abersychan on April 10.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

JOHN LEHANE, 27, of Beech Tree View, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St Martin’s Road on November 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACK PERKINS, 28, of Gladstone Street, Blaina must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bailey Street, Brynmawr on November 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA JAYNE SMITH, 33, of Griffin Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN BROWN, 48, of Heol Gwyn Lliw, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop on Main Road, Clydach, near Abergavenny on April 11.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DWAYNE SPLATT, 43, of Usk Way, Newport was fined £120 after he admitted a public order offence on April 26.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CARLEY BELMONTE, 32, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly must pay £467 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road on September 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

AIDEN WESSON, 22, of no fixed abode, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on April 12.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

CALVIN FRANCIS, 32, of Derlwyn Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly was fined £40 after he admitted causing criminal damage to a glass panel within an external door on October 14, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

JOHN FOSTER, 46, of Steynton Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £56 in a fine and surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on April 13.

THE CAR PEOPLE, Blaina Road, Brynmawr have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

CYMRU KITCHENS LIMITED, Turner Street, Newport have to pay £1,022 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.