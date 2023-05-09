PUNK legend Jon Langford, founder member and drummer of The Mekons and guitarist with post-punksters The Three Johns, returned to his hometown to meet up with his Newport band of talented musicians and shake the foundations of the city’s premier music venue.
Jon has as much energy on stage as someone 40 years younger, with him and his band rattling though an 80-minute set of socio-political and quirky rock songs drawn from his extensive back catalogue and ones written in transatlantic correspondence with the Men of Gwent as Jon is a Chicago resident.
There is plenty of between-number banter and amusing anecdotes, delivered both from Jon and his electric mandolin-playing wingman Julian Hayman.
His infectious enthusiasm and sheer joy at performing transmit to the sold-out crowd who greet him and his band with rapturous applause after every number.
Songs such as Pill Sailor are inspired by Newport and the surrounding area and delivered with full-throttled passion.
Then there are the more eccentric numbers such as Deep Sea Diver, featuring local music legend Carlton B Morgan on harmonica; Llamas in Llanydravon about a theme park Wales of mining museums, children’s farms and identikit family-dining pubs; and Adrian Street sung by Matt Gray (guitarist with The Darling Buds) about the former Welsh professional wrestler who was known in the 70s for his flamboyant attire in the ring.
Despite having lived in Chicago since the early 90s, Jon has not forgotten his roots, and the night marked another triumphant return for a musician and artist who is one of Newport’s most creative luminaries.
Jon and his merry Men of Gwent are off to mid-Wales to record their new album next week (May 19).
