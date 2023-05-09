In many ways that has played to our strengths because we always intended to work with others. And many people have told us that they are fed up with purely political arguments and want real action to improve the things that matter.

One can never ignore the fact that we took control in the middle of the unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, which has impacted on us as well as our taxpayers.

Nevertheless, I am immensely proud of what we have been able to achieve in such a relatively short time. Here is a snapshot.

We have helped 1,772 low-income households cope by distributing direct payments; provided period products to every school, and supported community groups and warm hubs in every town.

We have worked with Welsh Government to welcome hundreds of Ukrainian refugees: Monmouthshire hosts have welcomed double the expected number. We appointed our first LGBTQ+ champion and are well down the line to become a county of sanctuary, hosting Monmouthshire’s first council Iftar.

We’ve delivered summer play provision, supporting 12,000 children and rolled out free school meals in primary schools ahead of schedule. We have recruited more foster carers and introduced an inclusion service for vulnerable children in schools.

Our disabled adaptation service has brought waiting times down to below six months.

We’ve approved a plan to make homelessness brief, rare and unrepeated in Monmouthshire and to move away from using bed & breakfast hotels by buying and building more temporary and permanent affordable homes. We’ve increased Social Housing Grant spending four-fold - from £1.2m to £5.1m - and will bring forward many more affordable homes.

We secured Welsh Government Active Travel funding of £3.4m for the financial year 22/23 with the aim of reducing everyday car journeys, making walking, cycling and wheeling the easiest option. But we know that many are dependent on public transport and we have brought in a new contractor with more modern low-emission vehicles and have plans for a more sustainable bus network.

We have worked with full range of partners to establish a new river catchment partnership for the Usk, and re-invigorated the approach for the Wye.

We have secured investment for local projects and have more in the pipeline through to 2025. Projects include improving visitor attractions; improving river health and country parks; work to design out crime; and the establishment of a Monmouthshire Youth Theatre.

We’ve delivered exciting and innovative exhibitions in all our museums, and secured funding to relocate the Monmouth Museum, for projects and events for young people, and of course the recent purchase of the Turner painting of Chepstow’s Wye bridge and castle. We have also reopened the Borough Theatre making it a cultural hub in Abergavenny for wonderful performances of music, theatre, drama and art.

I look forward to continuing to deliver on our priorities in Monmouthshire.