The official dates for Big Splash 2023 have been announced, with the free family festival to take place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

Big Splash, arranged by Newport Live and Riverfront Theatre, is the largest free outdoor arts festival in Wales and generally attracts more than 20,000 visitors to the city.

The city will be brought to life with an array of street theatre, live music, workshops, and arts and crafts activities – suitable for all ages and free of charge.

Performances will pop up across the city centre including the river walkway, John Frost Square and Commercial Street.

Newport Live’s Director of Business Development, Andrea Ovey, said: “We're delighted to see the welcome return of the Big Splash for 2023.

“The team across the Riverfront and Newport Live continue to develop the festival, now the biggest of its kind in Wales.

“It’s a wonderful start to the official summer holiday period and has an immensely positive impact on the city and its communities, making theatre, arts and culture accessible and enjoyable for all.”

She added that the festival has a “hugely positive impact” for city centre businesses due to increased footfall.

Big Splash 2023 has been made possible through funding from Arts Council Wales, Newport Live, Newport BID and Newport Transport.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Arts Council of Wales for making the event possible, along with our commercial sponsors who provide much needed additional support,” added Ms Ovey.

All activities and shows at Big Splash will be free to attend, with the line-up for this year’s festival to be announced in the lead-up to the July event.

Digital and printed programmes will be released closer to the time helping visitors plan a weekend packed with entertainment.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available for Big Splash 2023. If you would like to get involved and sponsor the festival, e-mail marketing@newportlive.co.uk