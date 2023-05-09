The third St David's Hospice Care South Wales Car Show saw about 500 vehicles - from super cars to vintage motors - take over the race course as the sun shone.

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "It had been hoped that the show was going to be the biggest yet, but the bad weather at the end of last week meant we had to take the very tough decision to limit the number of vehicles for health and safety reasons and to help owners protect their vehicles.

"It was a very difficult decision to make but we felt it was the right one and I thank people for their understanding."

The show, which is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the hospice, was a real family day out with lots more stalls and food outlets than in previous years.