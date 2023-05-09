The BBC One soap will throw ‘Lola Fest’ as the residents of Albert Square unite to celebrate the life of the character played by Danielle Harold.

Lola died from a brain tumour, and the rest of Walford will “come together” to say goodbye to her with a special wake held after her funeral.

An insider said a “big celebration” would be held to commemorate Lola’s life with music and laughter.

BBC EastEnders will hold a huge “celebration” for Lola Pearce following the character’s tragic death from a brain tumour (Image: BBC/Bang Showbiz)

They told The Sun’s BizTV column: “As photos have already shown, Lola’s funeral will be a flower-strewn affair, with colourful blooms as Walford’s residents show their love for their tragic friend.

“But the wake will be a big celebration of the way Lola lived her life with music and laughter.

“The whole Square will come together to share stories, and it will make for a really touching episode.”

Danielle - who has played the hairdresser and mother to Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) on and off since 2011 - called the tragic plotline a “hard one” to bring to life as she came to comprehend the real-life tragedy the disease brings to lots of people and the lack of research funding.

The 30-year-old actress said: “Lola’s story has been a very hard one to tell and one that sadly affects so many people.

"Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically only one per cent of research is allocated to this devastating disease.

"I would like to take a moment for everybody that has reached out to me and shared their experiences with me, I have read every message and hold all of your messages close to my heart whilst playing this story.

"I have been blessed to meet the most incredible people and work with some wonderful charities along the way and I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for all your support, advice and love."