Steven Symes, 62, from Newport was jailed for more than four years in 2022 after tricking people into phony investment schemes and mortgage deals.

Chloe Symes reported her father to police after becoming aware that he had built up £125,000 of debt in her name through credit cards and loans.

Steven Symes appeared before Newport Crown Court for his proceeds of crime hearing which was told he had made £642,000 from crime.

The available assets he has which can be seized by the authorities amount to just £19,733.50.

The defendant has three months to hand the cash over or face an extra eight months in jail.

The fraudster's web of lies was exposed after his daughter Chloe discovered he had tallied up huge debts in her name.

During Symes’ sentencing prosecutor Alexander Greenwood said Chloe discovered "in excess of £1.8 covered million" had been paid into an account in her name.

He also Symes preyed on Gary Mawer using the illusion of his banking prowess to convince him to invest £30,000 into a bogus scheme.

Symes pleaded guilty to fraud.

Jailing him for four years and four months, Judge Catherine Richards told Symes: “You abused the trust of your own daughter.

“The consequences of your fraud have a real human cost.

“This is a total fall from grace.”

Heath Edwards, representing Symes, said in mitigation: “He is deeply ashamed of the way he behaved."

“The defendant felt trapped, using the money from one 'client' to pay the debts owed to another.

"As his life spiralled downwards, he took others who didn’t deserve it down with him.”