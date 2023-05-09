Police, fire crews and the Welsh Ambulance were all involved as locals reported they saw lots of boats on the waters of the Usk at Caerleon on the evening of April 28.

Now it’s been revealed a huge effort was made to rescue a 14-year-old boy who entered the river near Caerleon Bridge.

Police said they were called to a disturbance in the Christchurch area of the town at 7.30pm, with the fire service receiving reports at approximately the same time.

A boy was seen entering the River Usk and brought to safety.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a concern for safety in the Christchurch area of Caerleon, following a disturbance involving a 14-year-old boy, at around 7.30pm on Friday, April 28.

“The boy was later seen to enter the River Usk, near Caerleon Road at around 8.30pm.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service who brought him to safety.

“He was taken hospital by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.”

At the time, people in the area said a person was seen on the banks of the river, and they saw police and fire authorities on the bridge as well as boats in the water.

One person said: “I’ve never seen so many emergency vehicles before.”

The boy involved was conveyed to Grange University Hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 9.15pm on April 28 to an incident at the River Usk in Newport.

“We deployed a rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance to scene.

“A single patient was conveyed to the Grange University Hospital for further treatment."

The bridge at Caerleon

Fire crews from Duffryn and Malpas attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: “At approximately 7:27pm on Friday, April 28, we received reports of an incident on Caerleon bridge, Newport.

“Crews from Duffryn and Malpas attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

“A stop message was received at 9:49pm approximately.”