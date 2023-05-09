The boy, aged two, and a 29-year-old man were both pedestrians when they were involved in the incident, with the driver of a car, in Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith.

The crash happened at around 10.10am and emergency services remained at the scene until shortly before 1pm, when the road was reopened.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash, and an air ambulance crew was also called in.

"The collision involved a car and two pedestrians," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"The pedestrians, a 29-year-old man and a two-year-old boy, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The 29-year-old man received minor injuries. The two-year-old boy suffered potentially life changing injuries."