A job fair – which is free to attend – is coming to Newport Market on High Street in the city centre on Wednesday, May 24.

The job fair, which will be between 10am and 2pm, is being hosted by Newport City Council, Job Centre Plus, and Restart Newport.

There will be businesses from numerous sectors attending the event, including:

Tesco;

Stagecoach;

Newport City Homes;

Business Wales.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “Similar events in the city centre have been a big hit with both job seekers and employers.

“Newport Market is an ideal venue, offering excellent facilities and a great city centre location close to public transport links with public car parks a short walk away.”

People can register their interest in attending by filling in this quick form: tinyurl.com/3b3ee42u

The form asks attendees what time they will attend, what type of work they are looking for, and if they will require special assistance on the day.