A MAN is to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to sexual offence allegations against a girl.
Rhys Perkins, 29, of Richmond Road, Newport denied three counts of sexual assault, three charges of assault by penetration and one of sexual activity in the presence of a child.
The defendant is due to go on trial on September 18 with the case expected to last three to four days.
Perkins was granted conditional bail by Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article