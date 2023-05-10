A MAN is to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to sexual offence allegations against a girl.

Rhys Perkins, 29, of Richmond Road, Newport denied three counts of sexual assault, three charges of assault by penetration and one of sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The defendant is due to go on trial on September 18 with the case expected to last three to four days.

Perkins was granted conditional bail by Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.