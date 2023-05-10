THE family of a woman found dead in Newport city centre have paid tribute to a ‘loud and outgoing member of the family.'
The family have confirmed her name to be Leane Russell who was born on May 4, 1964, in the Gelligaer area of the Rhymney Valley.
Described as being ‘full of energy’ Leane, a cat lover, died the day before her birthday on May 3, 2023.
Leane Russell. Picture: Family member
Speaking in tribute, a family member said: “Leane was always full of energy and loved singing as a child, she was loud and outgoing.
“She loved life and lived it to the full and took full responsibility for how she lived, she got involved with drugs at a very young age.
“She loved cats and lived in Loughborough for a very long time.”
Leane’s death is being treated as "unexplained,” she was found "unresponsive" in Corn Street last Thursday, May 3.
The force received reports a woman had been found unresponsive at around 7.40am.
Paramedics were also called to the scene and confirmed the woman had died.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel