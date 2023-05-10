The Blaina Wharf, situated on East Dock Road, which prides itself on being a ‘traditional village pub’, closed on May 9 to undergo a £210,000 investment.

The pub's new look will be unveiled to the public on Thursday, June 1.

Kristy Walters, the general manager, said: “We are so excited to announce that the Blaina Wharf will be receiving a refresh.

“We have invested £210k into breathing new life into our well-loved pub and can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

What the new bar area could look like (Image: Marston’s)

The refurbishment is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches’ to special celebrations.

Known for its carvery on a Sunday, the pub will reopen with some new additions to its menu including loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives and classic lagers on draught, cask ales, a variety of cocktails and G&Ts.

The Newport pub has a large garden near the waterfront allowing guests to drink and dine alfresco, an outdoor children’s play area and the little ones even have their own menu to choose from.

Owned by Marston’s the chain focuses on providing a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

The Otter in Newbridge, a fellow Marson's pub, recently reopned after a refurbishment.