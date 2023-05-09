Stephanie Jones, 43-year-old from Rhymney was released from prison on Friday 24 February.

Stephanie Jones was jailed for three years in June 2021 after she attacked an elderly man in his own home, leaving him “traumatised” and in fear of his life.

At the time of sentencing, Cardiff Crown Court heard Jones, 43, “targeted” her 77-year-old victim because she knew he was vulnerable and lived on his own.

She received a prison sentence of 36 months for robbery at Cardiff Crown Court on 5 June 2021.

Stephanie Jones from Rhymney (Image: Gwent Police)

Stephanie Jones from Rhymney. Picture: Gwent Police

The court heard how the pensioner was confronted by the defendant, who went into his flat uninvited and began asking him for cash, when he had been expecting a neighbour who helps him with his shopping.

"The victim felt her reaching into his coat pocked and she took his wallet," prosecutor Tom Roberts said at the time.

“He shouted to neighbours for help and he was frightened for his life at this stage and became very distressed.

“The defendant took £30 from the wallet before she threw it on the floor.”

This is not the first time Stephanie has breached her licence conditions, in December 2022 the police issued an appeal to track down the wanted woman.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Due to the fact she has breached her licence conditions, she has now been recalled to prison

“If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2300125546, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”