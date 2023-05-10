Kieron Kalies, 25, from Risca admitted having a flare at Cardiff City’s away Championship clash with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Good Friday last month.

The defendant, of Commercial Street, committed an offence under the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc) Act 1985.

Kalies was handed a three-year football banning order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £250 and must pay a £100 victim surcharge as well as £85 costs.

Kalies will pay off the total amount of £435 at the rate of £40 a month, starting on June 1.