We look at their cases.

Jahad Hussain

A Newport drugs gang boss was jailed for six years after leading a plot to flood the streets of South Wales with cocaine.

Jahad Hussain was the leader of a “lucrative operation” trafficking the class A drug in Cardiff and Penarth and would be chauffeured around in flash cars by one of his flunkies.

The 24-year-old is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on August 18.

Rachel Simpson

A former Crown Prosecution Service worker was jailed for six years after she downloaded and passed on highly sensitive files that ended up in the hands of criminal gangs.

Paralegal Rachel Simpson, 39, from Newport had worked for the CPS since 2003 and is known to have started illegally accessing material from around 2016 until 2020.

The single mother’s “inexplicable” actions were said not to have been financially motivated but were rather to maintain the attention of an ex-boyfriend, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

She admitted two counts of misconduct in a public office and 29 charges of unauthorised access of a computer system.

Kai Diamond

Drug dealer Kai Diamond was caught with £30,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in his car after police received a tip-off.

The 23-year-old from Abertillery was on his way to Newbridge when he was stopped in his Audi by PC Lewis Jones.

Diamond was jailed for three years for possession of the class A drug with intent to supply and possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.

He will also have to serve a consecutive six-month prison sentence for being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Alfy Watkins

Teenager Alfy Watkins was locked up after shouting obscene abuse at 999 staff and being in breach of a suspended sentence for spitting at a police constable.

The 19-year-old from Blaenavon was sent to a young offender institution for 30 weeks by Newport magistrates after he pleaded guilty to a series of offences.

He admitted sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message by public communication network, being drunk and disorderly and failing to surrender after being bailed.

Nicola West

Thief Nicola West went on a shoplifting spree in Newport shortly after she was given a community order for stealing.

She took meat and groceries from Tesco and tried to make off with four bottles of whisky from Marks & Spencer before being caught.

The 32-year-old, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport pleaded guilty to theft and attempted theft between February and April.

West was sent to prison for 32 weeks.

Ian Varley

A man caught driving while disqualified tried to pin the blame on his girlfriend’s ex-husband to escape prosecution not just once, but twice.

Varley, 47, of Acer Way, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for six years.