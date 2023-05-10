On average, flights were 24 minutes behind schedule at the Welsh capital's airport in 2022 according to the analysis by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The average across all airports was 23 minutes.

Cardiff Airport - which is based in Glamorgan near Barry - was the seventh worst airport, with Birmingham (average wait time of 30 minutes and 6 seconds) and Manchester (average of 29 minutes and 6 seconds) taking the top two spots as the worst in the UK.

Birmingham and Manchester Airports were the worst for flight delays in 2022. (Image: PA)

Luton (28 minutes), Gatwick (27 minutes) and Bristol (26 minutes) airports were also on the list.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures. Cancelled flights were not included.

May and June were the worst months for flight reliability in 2022 as the aviation sector failed to recruit and train enough staff to cope with a surge in demand for holidays.

CAA head of consumer, Anna Bowles, said: “Our data tells us that too many passengers faced disappointing levels of delays across UK airports last year.

“It is important consumers experience a high-quality service from both airlines and airports this year.

“We expect airlines to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted.”

Cardiff Airport was contacted for comment.

Airport chief executive, Spencer Birns, said in a radio interview with the BBC last month he believed they had recovered 60 per cent since the pandemic, with 900,000 passengers going through the doors in the last 12 months.

Speaking to BBC presenter John-Paul Davies, Mr Birns said: “We are in a state of recovery.

"We have got through a period of survival (March 2020 to February 2022). Being owned by Welsh Government meant we survived the pandemic.

“(Since then) we have seen a buoyant pick up (and) a strong step up in demand for travel."

What happens if you miss your flight due to airport delays?





According to PA Media, when flights are significantly delayed, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance, which can include refreshments, a means of communication and accommodation if required.

If the cause of disruption is under an airline’s control, passengers are also due compensation of up to £520 depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight.

Editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, Rory Boland, said: “Your choice of airport shouldn’t make or break your trip, but for too many travellers last year that was sadly their experience.

“With at least some level of disruption sadly probable as we head into another busy travel season, airports’ delay records are something some travellers may well want to take into consideration, even if that involves travelling slightly further from home.”