Ty Sign Primary School in Risca received a visit from the children’s news programme on May 4 as part of its coronation coverage for King Charles III.

The news service filmed at the school and interview some children.

Pupils got into the reporting spirit (Image: Ty Sign Primary School)

Andrew Thomas from Ty Sign Primary School said: “CBBC Newsround wanted to interview and film some children to find out about their Coronation Carnival Passport to Learning Event which included the children completing a range of events and activities ranging from Dancing through the decades, Coronation Create and lots more which all supported the Expressive Arts Area of Learning from the Curriculum for Wales.”

CBBC Newsround with the Caerphilly pupils (Image: Ty Sign Primary School)

Parents kept their eyes pealed in hope of spotting their child on TV with the live broadcast and interviews airing on CBBC Newsround at 7.45am on May 4 with Newsround presenter Nina.