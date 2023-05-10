In a Facebook post, manger Antony announced that Tony's Café Pizzeria it is to close, adding that the announcement is something they never thought would happen.

The pizzeria in Crosskeys on Risca Road has been a much-loved member of the community for 25 years.

Tony's Café Pizzeria said: “An announcement that we thought would never happen we have had to close Tony's after 25 years we would like to thank all the customers over the years for supporting us and we would like to thank the staff current and past for joining our family we've had some fun times over the years and will miss everyone thank you. Antony manager”

The post has received over 300 likes and 150 comments with many disappointed customers expressing their sadness over the pizzeria’s closure.

Facebook user Darren John Mumford said: “Really sorry to hear your news.

“As a family and a larger group of friends, we have had many a good night eating, drinking, and enjoying your hospitality.

“All the best to you and the staff, thanks for the amazing food and great memories.”

Whilst Richard Hayes said: “This is really sad news as Tony’s Pizza is the best in our area. Love their food.”