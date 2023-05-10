Officers have issued an image of two men they would like to speak to as part of their investigation which saw the theft of roughly £3,500 worth of products – which included everything from skincare products to pregnancy tests.

Dyfed-Powys Police have said that the theft, which took place on April 20, saw thieves take away skin care products, self-tanning products, pregnancy tests and shoe insoles.

The incident happened at Tesco in Llandrindod Wells at the Waterloo Road store between 4.30pm and 4.40pm.

Police have released the pictures of two men they wish to speak to as part of their investigation and are appealing to the public to help identify them.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101 and quoting thereference: DPP/3256/20/04/2023/02/C.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.