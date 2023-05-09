Mark Rowley, 31, from Pontypool died from his injuries a week after Shane White ploughed into him on a country road in 2021.

The 54-year-old uninsured driver struck him as he was changing a tyre on his van after breaking down near Abergavenny.

White was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial.

During the defendant’s sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Matthew Cobbe read out a victim personal statement on behalf of Mr Rowley’s mother Michelle Rowley.

Shane White

Speaking of his treatment at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, she said: “On one occasion Mark woke up and asked about his children and if he could watch the rugby on TV.

MORE NEWS: Crooked ex-bank manager who made £642,000 to pay back less than £20,000

“This gave us hope given the dire situation Mark was in.

“We never gave up and always tried to be positive.

“A doctor then told us the worst news imaginable that Mark has passed away.

“We never got to see him again. We weren't able to say goodbye to our Mark.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child.”

Mrs Rowley spoke about the further anguish of only being able to have 20 people at his funeral because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“It was impossible to decide who should attend and who shouldn't,” she said.

“On the day of the funeral, the streets where we live were lined up with Mark's friends, family friends and colleagues alike.

“A family member counted over 400 people. As a family we were overwhelmed by the turnout and the number of people that wanted to pay their respects.

“The turnout was testament to the way people felt about Mark and the enormous hole that he has left in so many lives that will never be filled.

“Mark and Kirsty were together for 13 years and were due to marry on December 28, 2020.

“However, the wedding was postponed until August 6, 2022.

“We will never see our Mark married because of what has happened.”

Mrs Rowley added: “Mark was a groundworker by day but had a plastering qualification and was working hard to set up a business along time alongside his day job.

“Mark had been to Abergavenny pricing a job on the day of the crash.

“He was focused and driven. If he wanted something, he'd do whatever it took. He was that sort of person.

“He liked being out and about and was a very social person and would speak to anyone.

"He was really close to Scott growing up.

“They used to fight and fall out like most brothers, but they were protective of each other and always had each other’s backs.

“Dale and I have lost a son, Scott has lost his brother, Kirsty has lost her fiancée and soul mate and Mawgan and Lowri have lost their Dad.

“Mark’s death was avoidable and is something that we will never recover from.”