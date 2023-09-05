Live

Lane closed on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge after crash

Traffic
Transport
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A lane is currently closed on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge after a crash.
  • Emergency services are currently at the scene.
  • There is also flooding in both directions along the M4 at J26 Malpas.
  • The AA is warning of severe delays.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos