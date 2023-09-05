- A lane is currently closed on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge after a crash.
- Emergency services are currently at the scene.
- There is also flooding in both directions along the M4 at J26 Malpas.
- The AA is warning of severe delays.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here