NICO CONYERS, 18, of Lewis Street, Abersychan, Pontypool was banned from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on April 16.

They were fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

IEUAN CARTER, 23, of Beaufort Hill, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beaufort Road on November 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH GERALD MCOUGHLIN, 25, of Gwaun Fro, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A468 at Rhiwderin, Newport on October 28, 2022.

JOSHUA JONES, 21, of Cherry Tree Close, Bedwas, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop after an accident in Rudry on April 14.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

GEMMA MORGAN, aged 40, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN BADMAN, 25, of The Woodlands, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £220 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4248 on Limekiln Road on October 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMANTHA LISA JARRETT, 51, of Upper Road, Llandevaud, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 motorway between junction 24 and junction 25 westbound on November 26, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID MORGAN, 73, of Ben Jonson Way, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BLAKE FULLER, 51, of Brynfedw, Bedwas, Caerphilly was jailed for eight weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months for failing to provide a specimen on April 30.

They must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, were banned from driving for five years and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANDREW SAGAR, 48, of Rhymney Lane, Gelli-Haf, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on May 1.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ELLIOT STOCKHAM, 21, of The Alders, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Cocker Avenue on October 17, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KATRINA BURN, 38, of Sorrel Drive, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to the theft of a mobile phone on Commercial Street on September 6, 2022.

ALEXANDER O'NEILL, 30, of Newgale Close, Barry was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to attempting to drive on the M4 motorway in Newport on April 14 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was fined £570 and must pay £85 costs and a £215 surcharge.