POLICE are investigating reports that shoppers were "harassed" in a supermarket in Monmouthshire.
The incident is reported to have happened at around 4.40pm on Friday, April 14.
The supermarket in question is the Aldi store on Monmouth Road in Abergavenny.
Gwent Police say they would like to speak to the man pictured, who was in the store at the time, and "could assist our enquiries".
"Call 101 or DM us, quoting log number: 2300119398 with details," a spokesperson said.
