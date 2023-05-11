Theresa Duggan, 50, pleaded guilty to committing an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act on Lodge Road in the Caerleon area of the city.

She admitted being the owner/person in charge of a Shar Pei which was dangerously out of control in public and while so out of control injured a person.

The offence took place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

A contingent destruction order was made on the dog.

Duggan, of Westgate Court, Caerleon was fined £120.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.