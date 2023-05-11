A WOMAN has been prosecuted after her dog was “dangerously out of control” in Newport.
Theresa Duggan, 50, pleaded guilty to committing an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act on Lodge Road in the Caerleon area of the city.
She admitted being the owner/person in charge of a Shar Pei which was dangerously out of control in public and while so out of control injured a person.
The offence took place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
A contingent destruction order was made on the dog.
Duggan, of Westgate Court, Caerleon was fined £120.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
