Bafta award-winning actor and comedian Catherine Tate has been named as the spokesperson for the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC has announced.
Tate will also deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury live from the Liverpool Arena at the end of the televoting window during the Grand Final on Saturday May 13, 2023.
Catherine Tate said: "It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic 'douze points' at Eurovision. It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!"
It’s official!— BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 10, 2023
The UK’s #Eurovision2023 spokesperson is… Catherine Tate 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cMAzSf8v7C
Eurovision spokesperson announced for 2023 contest
The UK spokesperson will announce the National Jury scores live from the very same arena where the actual contest is taking place in the UK, for the first time ever.
Previous spokespeople for Eurovision have included AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves and Lorraine Kelly amongst many others.
Catherine Tate is best known for playing characters such as Nan in The Catherine Tate Show and Donna in Doctor Who, where she is returning to screens later this year as part of the 60th anniversary.
She will also star in a brand new BBC One Comedy series, Queen of Oz, later this year.
The UK National Jury will be broadcast live from Liverpool during the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday May 13 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here