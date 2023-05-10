Tate will also deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury live from the Liverpool Arena at the end of the televoting window during the Grand Final on Saturday May 13, 2023.

Catherine Tate said: "It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic 'douze points' at Eurovision. It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!"

Eurovision spokesperson announced for 2023 contest

The UK spokesperson will announce the National Jury scores live from the very same arena where the actual contest is taking place in the UK, for the first time ever.

Previous spokespeople for Eurovision have included AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves and Lorraine Kelly amongst many others.

Catherine Tate is best known for playing characters such as Nan in The Catherine Tate Show and Donna in Doctor Who, where she is returning to screens later this year as part of the 60th anniversary.

She will also star in a brand new BBC One Comedy series, Queen of Oz, later this year.

The UK National Jury will be broadcast live from Liverpool during the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday May 13 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.