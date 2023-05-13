The Union Flag, painted on the side of the cliff face opposite Chepstow riverbank, was first painted in 1935.

The original flag was painted ahead of the silver Jubilee of then-King George V.

Sitting next to the mysterious Gloucester Hole - rumoured to have been used for smuggling, among other things - the flag holds a fond place in the hearts of Chepstow residents.

It sits directly across the Wye from the now-infamous Chepstow Baked Potato sculpture which has found notoriety in recent weeks.

Over the decades it has been repainted a few times and, with the Coronation of King Charles III last week, the time seemed fitting for volunteers to take the task in hand again.

The task was undertaken by a crew from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) supported by Chepstow Town Council's Dale Rooke.

The town council said: "We would like to thank all of the volunteers for making this possible, and to SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association) for providing the means to reach the cliff, and support whilst the painting took place."

The flag is now resplendent in its bright colours, with the painting operation also providing SARA with "some good real-time training in organising the ladder arrangements, as well as an opportunity for some boat CPD (continuing professional development) while Dale was up the ladder".