A WOMAN is to go on trial later this year after she pleaded not guilty to serious assault charges allegedly committed against another female.
Mariama Bah denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent and grievous bodily harm to Aissata Keita in Newport on March 21.
The 29-year-old defendant, of Seven Oak Street, Cardiff, is due to go on trial on October 12.
Bah was granted conditional bail following a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article