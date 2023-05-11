A WOMAN is to go on trial later this year after she pleaded not guilty to serious assault charges allegedly committed against another female.

Mariama Bah denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent and grievous bodily harm to Aissata Keita in Newport on March 21.

The 29-year-old defendant, of Seven Oak Street, Cardiff, is due to go on trial on October 12.

Bah was granted conditional bail following a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.