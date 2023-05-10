The large snakes were abandoned in bags "like rubbish" in Gloucester and were in desperate need to treatment for parasites and life-threatening dehydration.

Origin Vets Clinic in Cardiff have taken over the care of the snakes and are slowly bringing them back to a healthy state before finding their new forever homes.

"Abandoning non-native animals can have devastating affects the environment and terrible welfare implications for the individual animals concerned," the vets said.

"With the cost of living being so high it can be overwhelming considering factors like electricity for heating vivariums, but we urge people struggling with ownership of pets, to relinquish animals responsibly to a suitable organisation to prevent animal cruelty."